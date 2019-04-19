VISITORS to a sailing club can enjoy dinghy and cruiser sailing, kayaking and rowing at an open day.

Stour Sailing Club is hosting taster sessions on Saturday, May 18, as part of the Royal Yachting Association’s Push the Boat Out initiative.

Visitors are advised to book in advance, but can also come along on the day to see what activities are available at the club.

The event will run from 10am until 1pm, from the club house, marquee and town beach in Quay Street, Manningtree.

Equipment will be provided by the club, alongside a warm welcome and refreshments.

Children are welcome alongside a responsible adult.

Stour Sailing Club Commodore Sarah Howlett said: “The Stour Sailing Club is a small, friendly club based in Manningtree in a lovely location on the Stour Estuary which is best appreciated from the water.

“The club plays a very active part in the community.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come and see who we are and what we do and to enjoy having a go at range of free activities on the water.

“We have put in an order for sunshine and our members will be ‘pushing the boat out’ to make sure that our visitors have such a great day that they will want to come back for more.”

For more information, or to sign up, visit the club website stoursailingclub.co.uk.

The Push the Boat Out event is the first of a busy summer season for the club.

Highlights include a rowing festival on June 15 and 16 and the sailing regatta on July 20 and 21, including fireworks on the Saturday and the popular mud sports on the Sunday.