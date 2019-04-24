PREPARATIONS are well in hand for this year’s Frinton Summer Theatre season.

It all starts on July 9 with Willy Russell’s hilarious One For the Road.

That will be followed by Frederick Knott’s disturbing thriller Wait Until Dark, and then Frinton’s tribute to the late great American playwright, Neil Simon, with a production of his Brighton Beach Memoirs.

July 30 will see something a little different with Shakespeare Reduced, all 38 plays in 90 minutes performed by three actors, and then into August it’s Black Chiffon by Lesley Storm and the wonderful Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, a recent huge hit in the West End.

Rounding off the season from August 20 will be Stepping Out by Richard Harris, while from August 9 to 18 in the Greensward Tent, it will be Me and My Girl, which follows on from last year’s inaugural musical show Fiddler on the Roof.

With additional fringe items of music and comedy to be announced go to frintonsummertheatre.org.