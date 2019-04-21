CLACTON MP Giles Watling has been left “disappointed” after Brexit was delayed for a second time.

European Union leaders have agreed to delay until Halloween.

Theresa May and EU leaders signed off on a second extension to the Article 50 process until October 31. The delay averted a no-deal.

The “flexible” extension moved the date Britain will leave the EU to October 31.

Mr Watling said: “I am disappointed that the UK’s departure from the EU has been, provisionally, delayed until October.

“I will always remain true to my manifesto commitments and, whatever proposal comes forward, I will oppose it if it does not take us out of the customs union and single market.

“I will also vote against a second referendum, and any further delays to our exit.

“Regrettably, some of my colleagues, even those who campaigned on the same manifesto I did, do not see it this way and have successfully frustrated our withdrawal.

“I have no power to compel or instruct any other member how to vote and can only account for my own actions at this time.”