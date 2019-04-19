STAFF and volunteers at an animal charity in Little Clacton have been learning how animals can use their amazing sense of smell and instinct to select botanicals for self-healing

The team at National Animal Welfare Trust’s cat and dog re-homing centre, in The Street, invited Rachel Windsor-Knott, founder of My Animal Matters, to demonstrate the benefits of botanical self-healing in supporting the wellbeing of its rescue cats.

The centre is now hoping to put their newfound knowledge to good use by creating two raised herb gardens so that they can increase the range of herbs they are currently growing – and help cats settle into the rescue centre.

Centre manager Lizzie Reffell said: “We already grow a selection of herbs here, such as catnip, mint and calendula and have seen how introducing these to the cats can impact on their behaviour – to either calm or excite them.

“We wanted to find out more about the specific plants and oils used and the therapeutic qualities they offer.

“It’s our aim to create the best environment possible for both the cats and dogs in our care and do whatever we can to help their physical and emotional well-being.”

Rachel, who is an animal wellness facilitator, started working with cats and dogs at Battersea Dogs Home 20 years ago.

She added: “Botanical self-healing is a gentle yet transformational tool which works with an animals’ innate ability to guide their own healing and wellness through plant medicine.

“They innately know what they need to restore homeostasis or balance. We just need to learn how to listen.

“Giving the cats the chance to guide us on their needs, guide us on what therapeutic botanicals they need in order to feel more peaceful, comfortable, calm and safe is beautifully empowering not just for the cats but also the people who work really hard at rescues.

“The team working in the cattery at the National Animal Welfare Trust are both passionate and compassionate and I feel honoured to be able to guide them on how to integrate botanicals to support their cats and give them the best chance of feeling happy and comfortable during their stay.”

Lizzie appealed for donations of materials, such as compost, railway sleepers and fixtures to build the raised herb garden.

She added: “This isn’t about replacing traditional veterinary care but complementing it.

“If we can introduce some of the key dried herbs to the animals in our care and help them to self-select the botanicals they need, it’s another tool in our armoury to increasing their vitality, and creating the best atmosphere for their wellbeing and helping them stay healthy.”

To donate towards the botanical self-healing project, call the National Animal Welfare Trust centre 01255 860062 or email clacton@nawt.org.uk.