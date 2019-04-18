FREE fireworks and family fun are on the programme of events lined-up for Clacton this weekend. ***April 20***

As on all bank holidays, Clacton Pier aims to offer something eggstra special for all ages - and Easter is no different.

The two fireworks displays – for the tiny tots at 8pm and the main extravaganza at 9.30pm on Sunday, April 21 – kick-off the first of seven spectacular evenings staged to thank customers for supporting the Pier over the year.

Operations manager Ewelina Majewska, said staff will be hoping for the usual bumper turnout.

“Our fireworks are always very popular, and we are now trying to cater for the younger children both on our first and last dates of the year,” she said.

“Parents have said it is not always possible to keep the little ones up for the later shows, so for the first time this year was have two earlier ones.

"But they are not age restricted – you can watch both if you want to.”

James Magic Entertainment will be performing free all four days with shows due to start at 12.30pm, 1.45pm, 3pm and 4.15pm.

The services of Op Party Time have been secured to provide a touch of sparkle with their face painting and a glitter station for children or adults.

The live music will come from Lee Kamara on Friday from 1pm to 4pm, Stevie Richie from 1pm to 4pm and Julie from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday, Tracey Moorhouse from 1pm to 4pm and SMC from 6pm to 10pm on Sunday and Sammy B from 1pm to 4pm on Monday.

The first 300 children paying to enter Discovery Bay soft play on Easter Sunday will also receive a free Easter egg.