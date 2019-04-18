TENNIS lovers turned out in force to hear about a historic club’s ace plans for a £1million overhaul.

Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club has seen new branding, has been renamed and has launched a new website to mark its 120th season.

Chairman James Max said he was pleased to see a return of the club’s colours and said members can expect to see them on seating, flags, signage, beach towels and around the club in Holland Road.

The club has launched a bid to raise £1 million to upgrade its main facilities, ballroom, bar and changing areas.

Mr Max said “When we took the reins last summer, we promised to deliver an exciting business plan that would begin to tackle some of the club’s structural issues.

“Our new branding, by design agency Derek & Eric, is the first step on a journey.

“Our new website is much easier to navigate and shows our direction of travel.

“This exercise has been funded by the generosity and support of existing and former members of the club.

“Our new target, £1 million, is a lot of money to raise. However, I am confident we can do it.

“If we can get there, the club will be transformed for the next generation with better facilities and a greater chance of becoming self sustaining.

Mr Max added the aim of scheme is to provide new revenue opportunities from hosting events, to upgrade members’ facilities and to improve security.

Last year, the future of the club was in doubt due to a “significant financial black hole” but members rallied to raise £70,000 to secure its future.

More than 100 members turned out to see the plans unveiled at the club.