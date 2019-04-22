CLACTON Choral’s musical director Gilli Dulieu led musicians skilfully through a moving evocation of the Easter message.

Gilli was in the company of three fabulous professional solo singers - Laura Pooley, soprano, Daniel Joy, tenor and Peter Grevatt, baritone - at St James’ Church on Saturday.

They were joined by harpist Meriel Barclay, cellist Melanie Woodock and organist Stephen Smith.

Some 80 choristers worked as one to interpret the works of Franck, Fauré and Gounod to a level of performance that had the audience spellbound.

Swift changes in tempo, volume and mood were so ably handled, to great dramatic effect.

A newcomer to the audience was overheard confiding to her friend that she had no idea what to expect from the evening, but was blown away and will definitely be attending in future.

On July 6, she will see another side to the choir as they ‘Go To The Proms’ at 5pm, then she can look forward to the Christmas presentation on December 7 at 4pm.

Both concerts will again be at St James’ Church in Tower Road, Clacton. For full details, go to clactonchoral.org.uk.

JOHN KEDGE