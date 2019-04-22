MORE than £700 was collected for Clacton’s Relay for Life in memory of a cancer survivor who passed away following another battle with the disease.

Maria Bray passed away aged just 58 in January after suffering from ovarian cancer.

She had previously survived cervical cancer following a battle with the disease 25 years ago.

Mr Bray said: “Maria had been involved in the Relay for Life for many years raising thousands of pounds for cancer research.

“She organised and took part in many events to help raise money and awareness for this great local charity event.

“She was probably most famous for the handbag charms she made and sold literally by the dozen.

“Nothing would please her more than knowing that her last act will help in some small way in the fight against cancer."

Clacton’s Relay for Life was the largest fundraiser of its kind in England and Wales last year.

It saw more than £150,000 raised for Cancer Research UK as survivors and supporters walked around a track at Little Clacton’s Plough Corner across 24 hours.

This year’s event, which includes a live band and a poignant candle lit vigil, is set to take place on July 13.

Mr Bray added: "I hope that others might follow Maria's example, and that more people come along to this fabulous event.

“I know Maria will be smiling down on all those who take part this year and in future years.

“Thank you to the relay family and keep doing what you do. My beautiful wife is proof that the job is not yet finished.”

A spokesman for Relay for Life said Maria will always be remembered for her lovely smile.

“Our sincere condolences to her husband Jeff and Maria's family and friends,” he said.

“There was a collection of £700 at Maria's funeral and Jeff and the family have kindly donated this to Clacton Relay For Life and Cancer Research UK.

“It is a truly touching gesture and it's what Maria would have wanted as she loved taking part in the event.”

