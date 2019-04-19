HEARTBROKEN parents who set up a charity after their baby son died have held their first fundraising event.

Joanne Harris-Beck and her husband, Tom, from Clacton, launched Oakley’s Gift after their baby died at Colchester Hospital.

There were no complications in the lead-up to Oakley’s birth, but after inhaling meconium in the womb, he became poorly and died in his mother’s arms.

The couple set up Oakley’s Gift to raise funds for Colchester bereavement services.

The first fundraising event was a coffee morning, which took place at the Comrades Club, in Old Road, Clacton, on Saturday.

Joanne said Oakley would have been proud that because of him, other families are going to benefit despite “going through the unimaginable”.

“It was a huge success and we raised £797,” she added.

“Mobile hairdresser Heidi Pinner volunteered to chop our friend Reece Kelly’s hair and 15 inches will be going to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children who’ve lost hair due to illnesses.

“We’ll be able to pay for the portable TV in the delivery suite at Colchester for the mums who are too unwell to be treated in the bereavement suite.

“The fundraising is going to continue throughout the year as Oakley’s grandad Bob Harris and Oakley’s cousin Bobby-Jo, nine, will be doing a sponsored pier to pier walk on May 4.”

Joanne added: “I’m so grateful for everyone’s help and donations, it really is going to help the hospital.

“On Saturday, we still have our main event - the Glow Party - at the Royal Hotel in Clacton

“We’re hoping to raise lots of money so we can help more families after losing a child.

The Glow Party, which starts from 9.30pm, will include appearances from Big Brother’s Akeem Griffiths, Tomasz Wania and James Gilbey.

Attendees will have the opportunity to buy merchandise, have neon face paint and enjoy music from all eras.

To buy tickets for the charity party, which cost £5 each, contact Oakley’s Gift on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.