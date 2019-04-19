A DETERMINED duo are cycling the length of the country to raise funds for a grieving family.

Neil Young and Matt Woodcraft are attempting to peddle 1,400km from Lands End to John O’ Groats in aid of the Firkins family.

Dudley Firkins died last month at the age of 47 following a battle with cancer.

He left behind his wife and children Josie, five, and Jack, nine.

Neil, 45, and Matt, 48, hope to raise £10,000 towards a trust fund for Dudley’s family.

The St Osyth pair started their cycle on April 10 and the route usually takes cyclists between ten and 14 days to complete.

Dominie Wells Young, Neil’s wife, said her husband is hoping to finish the cycle within eight days cycling about 100 miles per day.

Due to health reasons, Matt had to fly to Scotland and join Neil for the rest of the cycle on Monday.

Dominie said: “Neil is finding the challenge OK and is just pushing through it.

“I am very proud of him and so are his children.”

Neil has five children and two stepchildren.

Dudley spent 30 years working for Greenspeed Autostylists, in Weeley, for brothers Alan and Martin Green.

Neil, who runs The Hoy in St Osyth, and Matt started their cycle the day after Dudley’s funeral.

To donate visit justgiving.com and search for ‘Bike ride for Dudley’.