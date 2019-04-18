CLACTON’S Pier has narrowly missed out on wining the title of Pier of the Year.

The iconic landmark was chosen as the runner-up in the awards which are organised by the National Piers Society and voted for by its members.

The title went to Worthing – a previous winner in 2006 – and Clevedon was placed third.

There are 61 surviving piers around the country.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said he was disappointed the pier did not to win but was delighted it came second, its highest ever standing.

“We would like to congratulate Worthing on their success which is well deserved,” he said.

“All pier owners are only too well aware how much money and hard work it takes to simply maintain these historic structures, let alone improve and enhance them for future generations to enjoy.

“We have carried out a major new development over the past 18 months which makes us a truly 52-week-a-year sustainable business providing valuable employment in the community.

“It would have been nice to have won the title – maybe it will be us next year for the first time.”

The National Pier Society is holding its annual general meeting in Clacton for the first time from June 7 to 9.