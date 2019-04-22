TWO women who have formed a friendship following the deaths of their dads are also supporting each other to run this year’s London Marathon on April 28.

Catherine Davies and Polly Baines both lost their dads to cancer last year and met at a meeting of would-be marathon runners raising money for St Helena Hospice.

Both women, who each have three children, were supported by the hospice and want to give something back.

Polly’s dad Tom Glover, was a popular farmer who died from bile duct cancer, aged 69, last May.

Mr Glover was well known for producing the ‘best strawberries in Essex’ at Mill Farm, just outside Thorrington, and was also a president of the Tendring Show in 2016.

Polly, 39, and also from Thorrington, said: “The hospice was an invaluable support to us as a family through those last few weeks when he was diagnosed as being terminal.

“In those last few weeks before he died I said to my husband Mark would he support me to train for the London Marathon and he said he would, obviously.

“I told my dad I would do it. I got a place through the hospice because of the support they gave me and to my mum and dad.”

The hospice supported Mr and Mrs Glover’s choice for him to die at home.

Mrs Glover also accessed its SinglePoint advice and care service.

Polly, who is mum to Archie, Charlie and Alissia, and helps to run the family farming business, said she and Catherine had been great training partners since meeting last October.

“We have gone from couch to marathon in a few months. We have really enjoyed each other’s company and have a lot to talk about and know how each other feels.

“It is nothing in comparison to what my dad had to go through.”

Catherine, 37, from Boxted, lost her dad Bruce Frost to lung cancer last June, just nine months after he was diagnosed.

His death aged 77 was the first bereavement she had been through and it took its toll on Catherine’s mental health.

Catherine, mum to Emily, Pheobe and Jessica, said: “I wouldn’t have even said I had a mental health issue but I look back at how that impacted me and it was horrific.”

The hospice provided advice to Catherine’s parents and Mr Frost was able to die at their Colchester home.

“I then leant on the hospice quite a lot. I am still having bereavement counselling they provided to me and it really helped me understand I was beating myself up and not dealing with it very well,” Catherine added.

The women are now nearing the end of their training for the marathon on Sunday, April 28.

Sponsor Polly at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pollybainesmarathon2019.

Sponsor Catherine, who belongs to Boxted Runners, at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=catherine-davies-SAVMLMBONDS3332019-2648&pageUrl=3#.