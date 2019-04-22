A DETERMINED family is hoping to raise vital funds for a relative’s life-saving equipment by tackling a mountainous challenge.

Justine Sheeky, 31, her husband, Joe, 33, sister Rachel Johannsen, 27, and brother-in-law Adam Cranmer, 25, are taking on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge.

Operations co-ordinator Justine organised the mammoth ascents which will see the Colchester and Little Bentley climbers attempt to summit Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis in just 24 hours to help fund an expensive monitoring system for her cousin Joshua, who suffers from epilepsy and autism.

Speaking about the steep treks, which will push the group to its limits as they chip away at a total of 3,064 metres of mountain, Justine said: ‘‘I think we are all excited but apprehensive about what lies in store in terms of physical and mental exhaustion.

‘‘Hopefully, with the added mental push that doing this for family will give us, we will achieve our goal and I am hoping the elation we will all feel getting to the end of this challenge will far outweigh the pain during the climbs.’’

Joshua’s autism renders him speechless and the severity of his debilitating epilepsy means he now requires round-the-clock care.

If you would like to sponsor Justine, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/justine-sheekey-2.