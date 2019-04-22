DELIGHTED staff received well-earned praise after a turnaround at a primary school that was in special measures.

Kirby Primary Academy was recently visited by Government watchdog Ofsted after previous inspections found it required improvement.

The school was granted academy status in October 2013 after it was put in special measures.

Now inspectors have handed the school ‘good’ ratings across the board, praising the leadership, quality of teaching and the behaviour of pupils.

The report said: “The quality of teaching and learning in reading, writing and mathematics is good, and consequently by the end of Year 6, pupils are

well prepared for the next stage in their education.”

The academy, part of the trust REAch2, which was praised for its impact since taking over the school.

Headteacher Charlotte Booth-Rylett said: “The teaching teams in every class have made huge steps to ensure that we deliver for our children the very best education and life chances we can.

“What was particularly satisfying about the Ofsted visit was the support that we have received from our parents.

“The feedback they gave to inspectors face-to-face, and on a survey they were invited by Ofsted to complete, shows how positive our parents are about the progress made at the school.”

Mrs Booth-Rylett added: “We now need to work on maintaining the standards that have earned us the Good rating, and to set our targets to get the school to ‘outstanding’ by the time Ofsted next visits.”