WHILE this weekend's forecast is good for many, it's a different story for asthma and hay fever sufferers.

High levels of pollen have been forecast by the Met Office across the region from today, Wednesday, through to Sunday with sufferers experiencing symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, runny or blocked noses or headaches.

And one charity has been warning the 'pollen bomb' could be 'deadly' for some.

Sonia Munde, Head of Services at Asthma UK, said: “A deadly pollen bomb is due to hit this week, putting people with asthma at risk of a potentially life-threatening asthma attack

"Around 3.3 million people with asthma are affected pollen, which can cause symptoms such as wheezing, a tight chest or coughing.

“Trees have been releasing their pollen for several weeks, but the warm spring weather is going to make these pollen levels spike.

"If you’re already getting symptoms, it’s not too late to help yourself stay well.

“Take your prescribed preventer medicine to soothe your irritated airways so you’re less likely to react to the pollen trigger.

"Take hay fever medicines such as antihistamines as they stop the allergic reaction that triggers asthma symptoms and keep itchy eyes and runny noses at bay.

“Everyone with asthma should keep their blue reliever inhaler with them at all times in case of an emergency."

Many people suffered from hayfever symptoms earlier this year during an unseasonably warm February.

This weekend the weather is set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 22 and 23 degrees on Good Friday and Saturday.

Tips for people with asthma or hay fever when the pollen count is high include:

Keep doors and windows closed when you're indoors

Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting in your eyes when you're outside.

Change your clothes and have a shower when you've been outside.

Don't cut the grass and avoid walking in grassy areas if you're allergic to grass pollen.

If possible, avoid drying your clothes outside as pollen will stick to them.

Remember that pollen counts are generally higher in the early morning and late afternoon/early evening, so it may be better to avoid being outside at these times if possible.

Alcohol can increase your sensitivity to pollen so it may be worth avoiding it when the pollen count is high and/or your symptoms are worse

For more advice on cutting the risk of high pollen levels triggering an asthma attack visit asthma.org.uk/pollen.