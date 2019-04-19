With the long weekend underway we've put together a list of places you could visit in north Essex.

This part of the county has so much to offer and with the weather set to be nice there are plenty of places to choose from.

From seaside splendours to Constable's countryside to historic town centres there is something for everyone.

Here are just a few suggestions.

Colchester

The historic town boasts lots for visitors to enjoy from the Castle and park to the zoo and a host of museums.

There is also shopping and lots of restaurants and cafes to enjoy a bite to eat in.

Dedham and Flatford

Constable Country offers lots for visitors on a sunny weekend. Dozens of people venture down to the riverside to enjoy picnics and a stroll along the water.

There is also cafes to enjoy an ice cream or afternoon tea while taking in the picturesque views.

Manningtree and Mistley

Named as one of the Times’ best places to live just last week Manningtree and nearby Mistley are great places to visit.

Enjoy views across the River Stour, make a visit to the Mistley Towers and take a stroll through England's smallest town.

Burnham

Out on the Dengie Peninsular it may take a while to get to, but the journey is worth it. The town boasts a stunning quayside looking out over the River Crouch which makes for a lovely walk.

There is also a park, the district museum and the Mangapps Railway Museum which has train carriages which have featured in a host of top movies.

Not far away is the RSPB's Wallasea Island.

Maldon

Likewise Maldon offers visitors a host of attractions.

Take in Promenade Park with views over the River Blackwater, let the kids enjoy Splash Park and have a round of mini golf.

You can even rent a beach hut in the park. Take a stroll through the town and enjoy its host of independent shops.

Beaches at Clacton, Frinton, Walton, Dovercourt and Mersea

If you are after a lazy day at the beach look no further than the Essex coast.

From Walton to Frinton, Clacton to Dovercourt and Mersea there is somewhere to suit all.

Venture to Walton and Clacton and enjoy the old school piers with penny slot machines and games.

Frinton and Dovercourt also boast lovely sandy beaches and promenades to stroll along.

Mersea has plenty of coastline to take in as well as watersports.

Halstead, Braintree and around

The mid Essex towns have plenty to see and do with lots of history in store.

Marks Hall Gardens at Coggeshall is a great way to send a day while a host of Easter events are in store at Hedingham Castle and the East Anglian Railway Museum.

