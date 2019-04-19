The Easter weekend starts now and we are set to be blessed with balmy weather.

So whether you a planning to relax or what something more adventurous here are some events taking place across the four days.

Mersea Island Brewery Easter Beer Festival

Friday to Monday at Mersea Island Vineyard, Rewsalls Lane, East Mersea.

More than 35 real ales, all brewed in Essex with entertainment across all days. There will also be hot food.

Easter Egg Chase

Good Friday, 10am to 4pm at Rollerworld.

Get your skates on and chase down the Easter Bunny around the rink on Good Friday at 10am. Make sure your little ones work a touch harder for their chocolate this year.

Easter Egg Hunt

Friday to Monday, 10am to 3pm at Abberton Reservoir Visitor Centre

The popular Easter Egg Hunt will see little ones hunting around the reserve and then back to the visitor centre to do an Easter craft and hopefully to find the chocolate egg.

The whole family can then enjoy the reserve, have fun in the play area and make use of our tea room with fabulous views out over the reservoir.

Easter Treasure Hunt

Good Friday, 10am to 2pm at Layer De La Haye Woods

Start and finish at Layer De La Haye Village Hall and food and refreshments will be available

All monies raised will go to Layer Primary School.

Please note that the trail may not be suitable for pushchairs.

Cressing Chocolate Festival

Good Friday, 10.30am to 4.30pm at Cressing Temple Barns

The Cressing Chocolate Festival promises to have something for all chocolate lovers with a great range of stalls.

For the serious chocolate enthusiast there will be Artisan stalls, workshops and talks on the history of chocolate.

Children will have the chance to sign-up for workshops as well as complete a chocolate trail.

www.visitparks.co.uk/events/cressing-chocolate-festival/

Afternoon Tea & Easter Egg Hunt

Good Friday and Easter Saturday, 2pm to 4pm at Prested Hall

Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea with friends and family, and then join the children on a glorious Easter Egg hunt through the grounds of the Hall.

Easter Workshop: CLIP Music

Saturday April 20, 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm at Jaywick Martello Tower

CLIP will be running two fun music based workshops for all abilities where you can play with synthesisers, microphones and a lot of other stuff.

Come explore the boundary between sound and music by experimenting with huge drumbeats and cinematic soundscapes.

Suitable for ages 11+

Self Guided Easter Trail

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 11am to 3pm at High Woods Country Park

Pick up a map from the Visitor Centre and follow the fun Easter trail. There may be a sweet treat at the end.

Days Out with Thomas

April 19 to 22, 10am to 4.30pm at East Anglian Railway Museum, Chappel.

Join everyone’s favourite steam engine, along with the Fat Controller and plenty of Thomas’ friends, including Rusty and Dusty, Sodor’s Station Sweepers, Daisy, Percy and Toad for another fun day out at Chappel station

Brightworth’s Presents: Founding Fairies and Troublesome Trolls

Good Friday 10.30am to 1pm at Hedingham Castle, Castle Hedingham.

Do you have a budding young Fairy or Troll or a Witch or Wizard? Then this day is for you. Take part in special activities - from troll anatomy to crafting fairy houses. There’s also a magical crystal hunt within the grounds of the castle. Just beware of the Sleeping Ogre.

Easter Joust! – Knights of Middle England

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, 10am to 5pm at Hedingham Castle, Castle Hedingham.

It’s jousting season once again and the grounds of Hedingham Castle are set to ring to the clash of steel on Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday – a medieval spectacular you won’t want to miss!

The astounding Knights Of Middle England return to the Norman Keep for a weekend of stunts and chivalry as the evil Black Knight and his trusty fool wreak havoc against the Earl of Warwick and his noble entourage.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Layer Marney Tower 11am to 5pm.

Family event, for all ages. Toddlers can enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt, older children can enjoy Egg and Spoon Races. The whole family can have a go at the Easter Quiz. Climb the Tower, see the Exhibitions, visit the Tudor tombs in the church, have a cream tea in the Tea Room.