CRISPY chocolate egg nest cakes are a perennial favourite at Easter. This simple recipe is perfect for cooking with younger children.

Makes 12

Ingredients :

225g plain chocolate, broken into pieces

2tbsp golden syrup

50g of butter

75g cornflakes

36 mini chocolate eggs

Method :

Line a 12-hole fairy cake tin with paper cases.

Melt the chocolate, golden syrup and butter in a bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water.

Stir the mixture until it is smooth.

Take the bowl away from the heat and stir in the cornflakes until they are completely coated in chocolate.

Fill the paper cases with the mixture and put mini chocolate eggs in the centre of each nest.

Chill them in the fridge for an hour or until they are completely set.