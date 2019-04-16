A man has died after a lorry crash on the M25 near Epping.

A lorry and a flatbed truck crashed just before Junction 27 as they were travelling anticlockwise.

The driver of the truck, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of passers-by and paramedics.

His next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made.

The road will remain closed at Junction 27 for several hours.

Highways England are advised to exit at Junction 27 and travel north towards the M11 to Junction 7.

Drivers can then leave the M11 at Junction 7 and return, travelling southbound, to rejoin the M25 anticlockwise at Junction 27.

Police expect delays throughout the evening rush hour and would urge commuters to plan an alternative route.

Anyone with dash cam footage available to view, or who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to our officers, is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 376 of 16/04.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in complete confidence on 0800 5555 111.