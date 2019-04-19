Elections are an opportunity to look at what works and what we would like to change.

They are not just about arguing for getting control and funds back from Essex County Council to fill the potholes or keep libraries open (on which all parties are united).

They are not just about listening harder to residents who want yet better from their local councillors.

They are an opportunity to flag up the half hidden and corrosive ills of society.

We need to recognise how widespread is the use and misuse of drugs.

One third of the population have taken them at some time and each year perhaps one in 12 indulges.

Each user needs a friend to provide them, a criminal, a gang, to supply them.

Many of those have other criminal sidelines, including trafficking and all exploit users and others.

So, usage is corrosive, not just to health, but to respect for the law.

Many also are at risk by misusing legal pain killers and opioids.

About 3,700 people died in 2016 in the UK and deaths in the US have now exceeded 70,000 a year, more than gun violence and car accidents combined. That’s not a path we want to take here.

Our national politicians cannot agree on much at all. We locally must do what we can.

We know this a crisis that drives thefts and bad behaviour, corrodes our social fabric and enriches the criminals.

We need robust controls, reduced prescription and action against the criminals.

But we also need to look at the law and to focus on the harm and the criminality that comes with addiction.

The police agree we can’t arrest ourselves out of the problem.

Instead we must examine what support is available, how social networks have degenerated and how they might be repaired.

As Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate Martin Goss recently argued, we need to act now to reduce the risks of harm or death.

In the short term we need a drug testing facility so if people want to bring substances for test, they at least know what they are taking.

We know naloxone can block or reverse drug overdoses and can be simply administered by nasal spray or needle and we want to make this readily available, through our police, to our pubs and clubs.

We want to improve public awareness through better "drug alerts" and drugs education.

This is an issue on which agreement across party lines should be possible, as a collective duty of care, to learn from what works across the UK, to reduce the harm, to save lives.

David King

Lib Dem councillor for Mile End