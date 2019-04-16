The catastrophic fire at Notre Dame Cathedral has shaken the world, according to the Bishop of Chelmsford.

Stephen Cottrell spoke out following the devastating fire on Monday night.

He said: “The devastating fire at Note Dame Cathedral has shocked the world. Many of us in the UK will know and love this beautiful building.

“Every church building, but especially a cathedral, is a public space; a space where we are all welcome and where we can bring our deepest sorrows and our greatest joys. They are places that are woven into the consciousness of a nation.

"Standing in the heart of Paris, Notre Dame represents the French nation in the same way that St Paul’s Cathedral in London represents ours. We therefore stand alongside the people of France in their sadness and look forward to the rebuilding of this great church.”