A person has suffered serious injuries after a crash involving two lorries.
The crash happened on the M25 anticlockwise near junction 27.
All emergency services are on scene.
The clockwise carriageway was briefly closed to land the air ambulance but that has now reopened.
Essex Police has taken to Twitter to warn drivers.
We are currently on the scene of a serious collision at #M25 junction 27 (anti-clockwise) near to the #M11.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) 16 April 2019
Please follow the diversions suggested below and avoid the area where possible. https://t.co/SCIn0kS1Nv