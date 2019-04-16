TWO bosses at Tendring Council earned more than £250,000 between them in one year.

The figures, published in the TaxPayers’ Alliance’s 12th Town Hall Rich List, analysed data from councils across the country for 2017/18.

Tendring’s chief executive Ian Davidson took home £126,810 and a pension of £21,000 while deputy chief executive Martyn Knappett took home £102,490 after his pension was added in.

Council spokesman Will Lodge said: “All staff are paid in accordance with national pay scales for local authorities and we regularly benchmark these rates to ensure we are in line with best practice across the country.

“All of our staff work extremely hard for Tendring taxpayers and offer real value for money in what they do and achieve for the district.

"The chief executive and deputy chief executive are no exception to this, and these roles also come with a lot of personal responsibility as both head of paid service and for the council as a whole.”

Essex County Council has 55 people on its payroll with salaries of more than £100,000, including chief executive Gavin Jones, who took home £236,849.

His total included £10,454 in expenses and a £31,000 pension.

David Hill, executive director for social care and education, had a total of £218,561.

The highest paid woman was Margaret Lee, executive director of corporate and customer services, who took home a total of £188, 960, including £1,800 in expenses and a £24,000 pension.