A GROUP of farmers will be driving their tractors through the north Essex countryside for a second time all in aid of charity.

Last year, about 60 vehicles joined the Colchester Young Farmers Club on their first ever tractor run.

And while the thought of being stuck behind so many tractors might give some drivers road rage, the event is all in aid of a good cause.

This year it will raise money for the Colchester Kidney Patients’ Association.

The event will take place on May 5 and will set off from the Tiptree Jam Factory in Factory Hill, Tiptree.

Both modern and vintage tractors are welcome to take part.

Erin Thomas, club secretary, said: “Colchester Young Farmers Club will be hosting their charity tractor run for the second year running on May 5.

“After the success of last year’s event, it was inevitable we would be taking on the challenge again to raise as much money as possible.

“Our chosen charity this year is Colchester Kidney Patients’ Association, which works hard to fundraise money to improve the life of patients and their families undergoing kidney dialysis. This year we will be setting off at Tiptree Jam Factory before journeying through Colchester, Peldon and other surrounding areas.

“All support from the road side is welcomed and encouraged, so if you are in the area, get ready to give us a wave when we pass from 11am onwards.”

The exact route is set to be confirmed at a later date.

Registration is from 11am and the procession will start at noon.

Entry is £10 per tractor and there will be a prize for the most sponsorship.

There will also be a raffle and barbecue after the event.

To sign up, collect sponsorship forms or for more details email erinatweenest@hotmail.com.

The event is sponsored by Ernest Doe.