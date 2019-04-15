A reality TV star is calling for a change in the law surrounding online homophobic abuse.

TOWIE star Bobby Norris set up a petition calling on Parliament to make online homophobia a specific criminal offence.

It currently has more than 31,377 signatures online but requires 100,000 for a debate in Parliament.

He met with Angela Eagle Labour MP for Wallasey to discuss the issue.

He said: "As a gay man I find it devastating how members of the LGBT community are still subjected to homophobic abuse online."

To sign the petition see petition.parliament.uk/petitions/239444