GREATER Anglia saw the most amount of trains arriving on time last month in the last 20 years.

Punctuality on parts of the network improved for the fourth month in a row, according to the latest statistics.

On average across the network more than nine out of ten trains were on time, with punctuality even better than that across many routes.

During the four weeks from March 3 to 31, 91 per cent of Greater Anglia trains were on time, with punctuality on the Great Eastern Mainline between London Liverpool Street and Essex and Suffolk hitting 94.8 per cent - the best figure in almost six years and one of the best month's performance results of the last 15 years.

Average punctuality for Greater Anglia’s rural lines was 90.5 per cent, although performance on individual lines was much higher in some cases.

The top five performing routes on the Greater Anglia network in March were Norwich-Sheringham, at 96.9 per cent, Norwich-Lowestoft, 96.1 per cent, Marks Tey-Sudbury, 95.9 per cent, London-Colchester/Clacton/Walton 94.9 per cent and London-Southend/Southminster 94.3 per cent.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia train service delivery director, said: “We’ve been working really hard to improve our performance, and it’s good to see that for the fourth railway performance period in a row punctuality has increased.

“We know how important it is to our customers that our trains run on time. Our focus now is to get a consistent level of service across the whole network – to get all our punctuality statistics into the 90s, or better, on all of our lines.

“We are carefully monitoring all of our services, looking at what causes every single minute of delays and how to prevent a similar delay another time.

“We’re working closely with Network Rail to react faster when delays occur and to get services running back to normal as quickly as possible.”