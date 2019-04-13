The family of Prodigy security guard "Con" say he fought cancer with the bravest determination and the utmost stoicism.

Con, who real name was Cornelius Murphy, died at Thames Hospice in Windsor, following a long battle with cancer.

His wife, Jayne, and daughter, Charlee, were by his side as he passed away.

The tragedy comes a month after the death of the Prodigy frontman Keith Flint.

Con's daughter Charlee said: "In the early hours of this morning, my dad took his final breaths, peacefully bringing to an end his long fight with cancer - a battle he fought with the bravest determination and the utmost stoicism.

"Up until and including his final moments, he was surrounded by the incredible friends and family that he was so proud to say he knew and loved.

"I'll miss him so so much. Our beloved husband, dad, son, brother, friend and warrior."

The Prodigy paid tribute to Con on Twitter.