The Prodigy's security guard has passed away, just a month after the death of frontman, Keith Flint.

The death of the band's long term minder, Con was announced by the band Friday afternoon.

The band made a tweet announcing his passing.

Above all you were the greatest loyal friend to us all man ...

We will truly miss you and never forget you brother x

Our love goes out to Jayne and family x

The Prodigy boys x — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) April 12, 2019

The circumstances in which Con came to die as well as his age, is currently unknown.

Social media suggests that as well as working with the legendary Braintree outfit, Con worked as a Taxi Marshall.

Tributes flooded in on social media after the announcement another member of "The Prodigy family" had passed away.

A Twitter account, Elvis Marley, said: "Con was a great man.

"The time and help he gave me personally over the last 15 years will always be truly appreciated.

"I am proud to have called him a friend.

"In fact Superman is apt.

"Like you, I will miss him greatly."

His death comes just over a month after 'Keef' was found dead at his home in Dunmow on March 4.

He was 49.

Thousands of people flocked to Braintree at the end of the month to remember the life of the star, who for three decades entertained crowds across world with hits such as Firestarter, Breathe and Warriors Dance.