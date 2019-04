Police are searching for man after he breached his probation.

Lewis McKinney, 28 is wanted for breaching the conditions of his order.

He has links to the Clacton and Tendring areas.

He is 5ft 11ins tall and has "LM" tattooed on the left side of his neck, "Mum & Dad" tattooed on both wrists and "Carpe Diem" tattooed on his right hand.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.