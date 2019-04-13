The Easter break is the perfect time to jump on the train and head up to London for a day out with the kids. Here's a few ideas for a capital day out..

1.The Tower of London, 'Robbery at the Tower', every day until Bank Holiday Monday April 22.

Tickets £24.70 but cheaper online.

Will you help Colonel Blood steal the Crown Jewels this Easter? It’s 1671 and Colonel Blood and his gang are going to try and steal the Crown Jewels. Pick up a family trail when you enter the Tower and join in an interactive retelling of his daring escapade. Take part in a range of hands-on activities designed to win you the friendship of King Charles II. If you impress, and help him restore order, you may receive a royal prize.

www.hrp.org.uk/tower-of-london

2. Beasts of London at the Museum of London, London Wall, every day throughout Easter.

Entry £8 for adults, £4 for children. Children under five go free.

Discover how animals used to roam freely in the city. The Museum of London, together with the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, brings this menagerie of animals back to life through an interactive digital installation. There are nine rooms to explore and, with a lion as your guide, you'll meet Thomas the horse, voiced by Nish Kumar, the fox, voiced by Kate Moss, and even the bacterium, voiced by Brian Blessed. A polar bear, sheep, elephant and eagle all tell their stories about life in this great city. The stories relate to objects from the museum so you can listen to the animals talk and look for the special artefacts connected to them.

www.museumoflondon.org.uk

3. Power up at the Science Museum, Exhibition Road, South Kensington, every day until April 22.

Tickets from £8.

This hands-on, fully interactive gaming event features the very best video games and consoles from the past 40 years. From Pong to Pacman and Minecraft to Mario, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a retro games fan, a serious gamer or just want to beat your family at Mario Kart. Play against friends in multiplayer showdowns, rediscover your childhood favourites and test out some of the latest virtual reality experiences at this ultimate gaming extravaganza. www.sciencemuseum.org.uk

4. Pirate training on the Golden Hinde, St Mary Overie Dock, Cathedral Street, London, various dates over Easter.

Check website for details. Adults £5 , children (3 – 16) £5.

Calling all pirate wannabes! Are ye tough enough to join the crew of this famous historical ship? Discover how the Golden Hinde was the first English ship to circumnavigate the globe between 1577 - 1580, captained by Sir Francis Drake. But kids can also find out about the life of a pirate and be put through their paces with sword fighting and cannon-firing.

www.goldenhinde.co.uk

5. Mini keepers at London Zoo, Regent's Park, London, every day until April 22.

Adults £30, children £19.50

No two days are the same for the busy Zookeepers at ZSL London Zoo.

From animal dentistry to dung sweeping, during the holiday children are being giving kids the chance to get stuck-in and experience Zookeeper life in the venue's brand new role-play experience, Mini Keepers.

After arriving through a secret entrance within the zoo, new recruits will be kitted out in uniform and given their daily check lists, before embarking on a journey behind the scenes. Becoming part of the action, children will help keepers prepare lunch for the squirrel monkeys, create fun activities for the meerkats and experience the biggest job in a keepers’ daily life - mucking out! The event is included in the entry price.

www.zsl.org/zsl-london-zoo