PUNCTUALITY on parts of a train network was among the best of the past 20 years, according to the latest statistics.

More than nine out of ten trains were on time on average across the Greater Anglia network, with punctuality even better than that across many routes.

Between March 3 and March 31 91 per cent of Great Anglia trains were on time.

Punctuality on the Great Eastern Mainline between London Liverpool Street and Essex hit 94.8 per cent - the best figure in almost six years and one of the best month's performance results in the past 15 years.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia train service delivery director, said: “We’ve been working really hard to improve our performance, and it’s good to see that for the fourth railway performance period in a row punctuality has increased.

“We’re working closely with Network Rail to react faster when delays occur and to get services running back to normal as quickly as possible."

Steve Hooker, Network Rail Anglia chief operating officer Steve Hooker said: "We introduced a new performance improvement campaign called Every Second Counts four months ago, which focuses on the top eight causes of delay, and put aside a £10m booster fund to tackle these key areas."

Other punctuality results by line include London to Harwich at 93.5 per cent,

Performance figures are available on the Greater Anglia website.