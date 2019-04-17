A MUM from Walton is enjoying her new home thanks to the Help to Buy scheme.

Potential homeowners are being urged to sign up to the Government scheme, aimed at helping first-time buyers, before it ends.

Katie Sampson, 33, has moved to the Hamford Park development with son Freddi, 11, with just a 5 per cent deposit thanks to the initiative

Katie said: “I knew I wanted to purchase a new-build home because there’d be no work needed on it, so that really worked for me in terms of finance and convenience.”

Hamford Park, which will include more than 200 homes, is being built at the former Martello Caravan Park, in Kirby Road.

Michael O’Leary, from Taylor Wimpey, said: “Many of our customers have taken advantage of the Help to Buy scheme. However, the scheme will end in 2023.

“We’d strongly recommend that you get in touch with us as soon as possible.”