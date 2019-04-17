A VIDEO of an argument between two councillors outside a shop in Clacton has been posted online.

The YouTube video shows a row between Andrew Pemberton, who is standing in the Bluehouse ward at the Tendring Council elections, and Lib Dem Andy Wood, who is standing in Cann Hall.

The argument, which took place outside The Range, in Valleybridge Road, in December 2017, happened after messages were posted on social media.

In the video, Mr Pemberton, who worked at the shop, threatened to call police if Mr Wood did not leave.

Mr Pemberton said: “I was unhappy this happened at my workplace - that was my livelihood. There are better times to speak to people.”

Mr Wood declined to comment.