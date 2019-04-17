PLANNING officials have recommended detailed blueprints for 32 new homes in Elmstead Market for approval.

Outline plans for the development, on farmland in Tye Road, includes land for a community facility.

The plans were initially refused by Tendring Council, but were approved by a Government inspector on appeal in 2017.

The council’s planning committee will now have its say on the remaining planning matters, which include the development’s appearance, landscaping, layout and also the scale of the buildings.

The plans were due to be discussed at a meeting in February, but the decision was deferred in order for written legal advice to be sought in relation to the development’s impact on the natural environment.

Planning officers said the detailed design, layout, landscaping and scale are considered acceptable for the site, which is currently an arable field.

A decision is expected to be made by the committee on Tuesday.