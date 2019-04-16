A VILLAGE stalwart, soldier and former upholsterer has died, aged 100.

Harold Wagstaff, an almost lifelong resident of Little Clacton, passed away on March 28, just two months shy of his 101st birthday.

Mr Wagstaff was a keen wildlife conservationist and was a driving force in creation of the Millennium Meadow, opposite his home in Elm Road.

He was born on May 28, 1918, in Great Bentley, where he grew up with his four land army sisters.

Mr Wagstaff joined the army during the Second World War, following which he became an upholsterer in Frinton.

He retired at the age of 65 and during his time he has raised more than £35,000 for the Little Haven Children’s Hospice and the Essex Wildlife Trust.

Celebrating his 100th birthday with friends and family at the Glengariff Residential Home in Clacton last year, he told the Gazette the secret to his longevity was “luck”.

Harold was also a dedicated carpet bowler, for which he represented Essex, organizing numerous fundraising tournaments.

His interment takes place at St James Church, Little Clacton, on April 17, and will be followed by a thanksgiving service at 11am.