A BEFRIENDING service for the elderly is on the lookout for gracious hosts willing to welcome isolated pensioners into their homes.

Contact the Elderly, a British charity dedicated to tackling loneliness and isolation among older people, has provided monthly social gatherings for the over 75s for more than 50 years.

There are more than 800 active groups across the UK.

The charity is now looking to expand into Clacton by relaunching a tea party previously held to help isolated elderly residents make friends.

Adrienne Bertram and Margaret Kent-Smith, group coordinators, already run tea parties in Frinton and Walton.

Adrienne said: “The tea parties make a huge difference to our guests, highlighting the growing issue of loneliness in elderly people living alone.

“It is a joy to see the change in their wellbeing and confidence, especially for those who have become bereaved without family living nearby.

“It is extremely rewarding to see the development of friendships continue between our tea parties.”

Alex Berwick, Contact the Elderly’s development officer, said “We’re excited to be relaunching the service in the area and we already have a number of guests waiting for the monthly gatherings to begin.

“Our older guests are isolated from family and friends and aren’t able to get out and about much, so our monthly tea parties are incredibly important to them and they look forward to each event immensely.”

She added: “We’re very lucky to already have a small group of volunteers ready for the launch of the group but for the events to run smoothly.

“We need help from a few more drivers to accompany more older guests to the tea parties and hosts who can welcome a small group of people into their home for tea and cake once or twice a year.

“Please get in touch if you could spare a few hours a month to help out.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can call the organisers on 07949 706918 or email alexandra.berwick@contact-the-elderly.org.uk.