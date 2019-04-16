TWO people caught fishing illegally in Weeley are among 15 from across the region who have been ordered to pay nearly £9,000.

Twelve anglers were fined for unlicensed fishing, two people were fined for possession of unlicensed instrument with intention to fish, and one person was fined for unlicensed fishing and providing a false name and address.

Fines issued during a day of sentencing at Luton Magistrates’ Court last month ranged from £330 to £660 and each angler was ordered to pay £127.47 in costs and a victim surcharge of between £30 and £60.

The total amount of fines came to £6,410, the total costs amounted to £1,912 and the victim surcharge total was £637.

Those appearing before magistrates included two caught at Weeley Lakes.

Environment Agency enforcement team leader Lesley Robertson said: “These cases show that anyone found fishing illegally or fails to provide their name and address to an officer carrying out their duties may face prosecution and a fine.

“The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested and enables us to improve all fisheries including rivers for anglers.

“Our officers routinely undertake licence checks and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us.”

Illegal fishing should be reportedon 0800 80 70 60.