STAFF at Clacton Pier are putting final preparations in place for the first big bank holiday weekend of the year.

Work on the central concourse has been completed and is now open to the public.

It links the new development on the eastern side of the building with the Boardwalk Bar, Lanes Bowling Centre and amusement arcade on the western side to create a weather-tight section across the whole front of the landmark.

A new flooring surface will be laid in the central concourse after the holiday, but otherwise the area is now almost finished, along with the doubling of the adult over 18s gaming section with 50 new machines installed.

A host of free family fun has been lined-up for Easter, including live music and children’s magic and entertainment as well as face painting and a glitter station.

The highlight of the weekend with be two free firework displays on Easter Sunday – with one at 8pm for those who cannot stay up for the main extravaganza at 9.30pm.

It will be the first Easter that the new Discovery Bay development with the soft play and adventure golf will be operating and this will ensure all visitors are catered for, whatever the weather.

Pier director Billy Ball said that there have been 18 months of constant hard work to bring in phase one and two of the new development. He said: “It has been non-stop, and it is a tribute to our own team and our outside contractors that we have pulled this off on time and on budget.

“This Easter will be a real opportunity to see the huge difference that all the changes and improvements have made.”

“The pier really has been transformed over the past couple of years and has so much more to offer than ever before.

“The schools have broken up so we are starting to see a good stream of visitors each day and will be hoping for a bumper bank holiday weekend.”