THE world’s most exciting tribute to rock legends Queen are sure to impress at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre tomorrow.

The Bohemians have earned a reputation as the unparalleled recreation of the group’s unique sound.

Expect a truly spectacular tribute to Freddie and Co across two hours of dazzling showmanship.

The high-energy concert will take the audience through Queen’s wonderful back catalogue of classic songs.

From early piano and harmony heavy masterpieces to the later catchy pop of the Eighties and rock anthems of the early Nineties, every hit will be covered.

From Killer Queen through Crazy Little Thing Called Love and on to The Show Must Go On, The Bohemians tend to have crowds on their feet.

Established in 1996, five years after Freddie Mercury’s tragic death, The Bohemians have performed all over the UK, Europe and the world.

They have played at football stadiums, festivals and theatres.

Critics have said frontman Rob Comber’s outrageous stage antics and personality make him the perfect Freddie.

Christopher Gregory’s Red Special guitar is inspired by the original, which was designed and built by Queen’s guitarist Brian May and his father, Harold, when Brian was a teenager.

The neck was fashioned from the wood of an old fireplace mantel which was due to be thrown away.

This instrument and Gregory’s prowess playing it enable him to get as close as possible to May’s inimitable style.

Elsewhere on stage, Wayne Bourne hammers the tubs like drummer Roger Taylor, and Kevin Goodwin provides that unmistakable Queen backline on the bass.

Their show features full staging, lighting, backdrops and pyrotechnics.

Re-enact the glory days of Queen, including the craziness of the seventies and the magic of the eighties, and watch on as The Bohemians prove themselves to be the most dynamic and exciting tribute to the legends themselves.

They are at the West Cliff Theatre tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 from the box office on 01255 433344.

Their spectacular show – complete with pyrotechnics – has earned them the reputation of being the world’s most exciting tribute to Freddie and Co.

Over two hours they rattle through the Queen back catalogue, including Killer Queen, Somebody To Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, One Vision and I Want It All.

There are anthems such as We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You, piano classics including You’re My Best Friend, acoustic numbers 39 and Love Of My Life, and the magnificent mock opera of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The band formed in 1996 – five years after the tragic death of Freddie Mercury.

They relive the glory days of Queen from the craziness of the Seventies to the magic of the Eighties and the triumphal Live Aid performance.

Frontman Rob Comber perfectly captures Freddie’s outrageous stage antics and personality.

Christopher Gregory’s Red Special guitar enables him to get as close as possible to Brian May’s unique sound.

Wayne Bourne hammers the skins like drummer Roger Taylor, and Kevin Goodwin provides the thumping Queen bass lines.

The Bohemians have recreated the excitement of Queen’s live shows at venues all over the world from the harmony-heavy masterpieces of the early days to Eighties’ pop and the stadium rock anthems of the Nineties.

Sing, dance and clap along to this truly memorable live re-enactment of the world’s greatest rock band.

Internationally renowned Queen Tribute band The Bohemians take you on a high energy roller coaster ride of a concert, featuring the back catalogue of one of the world’s most popular and iconic rock acts of all time.

So many fabulous hits to be covered but they’re all here, from the early piano and harmony heavy masterpieces , to the later, catchy pop of the eighties and Rock anthems of the early nineties.

Whether it’s Killer Queen, Crazy Little Thing Called Love or The Show Must Go On, Bohemian Rhapsody or Will Rock You/We Are the Champions, The Bohemians will have you on your feet, singing, dancing and clapping along in a truly memorable live re-enactment of the world’s greatest Rock Band.

THE BAND

The Bohemians are:

Rob Comber: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Piano

Christopher Gregory: Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals

Wayne Bourne: Drums, Backing Vocals

Kevin Goodwin: Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals

Location: London & Home Counties

Email: info@thebohemians.com

The Bohemians, established in 1996, re-enact the glory days of Queen including the Craziness of the 70�s and the Magic of the 80�s proving themselves to be the most dynamic and exciting Queen Tribute Band currently touring.

They have performed all over the UK, Europe and the World at football stadiums, festivals, theatres and other prestigious venues. The Bohemians in their majestic magnificence receive standing ovations in response to their electrifying representation of a Queen Live Concert.

Rob Comber’s outrageous stage antics and personality makes him the perfect Freddie. Christopher Gregory’s Red Special enables him to get as close as possible to Brian May’s inimitable style. Wayne Bourne hammers the tubs like drummer Roger Taylor, and Kevin Goodwin provides that unmistakable Queen backline on bass.

Their high-energy two hour show with full Staging, Lighting, Backdrops and Pyrotechnics has earned them the reputation of being the World�s most exciting Queen Tribute act.

The Bohemians set includes all the piano driven hit singles: Killer Queen; Somebody To Love; Don�t Stop Me Now; You�re My Best Friend; We Are The Champions and the amazing award winning Bohemian Rhapsody. These hits are balanced with the Guitar led anthems; Tie Your Mother Down; Hammer To Fall; One Vision; I Want It All; We Will Rock You and the Acoustic vocal tracks 39 and the unforgettable Love of my Life. The Bohemians ability to recreate Queen live is something truly special.