A PENSIONER who was found dead in her garden died of head injuries as a result of an accident, an inquest has ruled.

Margaret Everson was found unresponsive at her home in Clacton on Monday, March 25.

An inquest into the 87-year-old’s death took place at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court.

Coroner’s officer Maggie Ostacchini said: “Mrs Everson was found laying on the floor in her garden at home. An ambulance attended and paramedics confirmed she had passed away.

“Police attended and the death was confirmed as non-suspicious.

“A postmortem was carried out on April 1 at Colchester Hospital and the cause of death was given as 1A head injuries and 2A hypertensive heart disease.”

Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded a conclusion of an accident.

She said: “Please could my sympathies be expressed to her brother.”