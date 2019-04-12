PUNTERS enjoyed live music at a popular pub while brazen thieves scaled the outside of the building to snatch cash and jewellery from the landlord’s flat.

CCTV fitted around The King’s Arms pub, in Frating, captured the two criminals tampering with a camera as they climb over a wall.

They attempt to force open a sliding window before breaking in, taking a set of keys and ransacking the flat.

The two raiders returned three times across a 24 minute period, stealing cash and jewellery.

The burglars were filmed returning to the flat several times

Neal Smith, who has been landlord at the pub for 20 years, said the break-in is the third he and his wife, Jill, have suffered in the past year.

“It is so upsetting, an invasion of our privacy and our personal space,” he said.

“There was a break-in while we were asleep upstairs in August last year and another while we were on holiday in October.

“I am so angry and it has a real financial affect on us. In the previous break-in we lost £10,000 in cash after a music night . It was the takings from the whole weekend.”

The latest raid took place just after midnight on Sunday, April 7, while a band performed in the adjoining pub.

Mr Smith had installed high-tech CCTV in the wake of the previous raids and is unsure what further steps he can take.

“I think the part-night lighting is having an effect,” he said.

“Crime has risen and this needs to be admitted.

“The lights go off and they have the cover of darkness.

“The council says it doesn’t have an impact on crime, we can show you the reality.”

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating after reports of a burglary at a flat on Main Road, Frating, in the early hours of Sunday, April 7.

“Several keys, a briefcase and a handbag were taken and later recovered.

“A green jewellery box and a three-figure sum of cash were also taken and remain missing.”

An Essex County Council spokesman said: “There is no evidence to suggest that part night lighting has an impact on crime levels in the county and this was clearly outlined in a recent report commissioned by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.



“The safety and wellbeing of all residents is our priority and we will always listen and act on any request from the police if they have concerns about safety in an area covered by part night lighting.”

Anyone with information can contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/54267/19.