Alresford & Elmstead: Solma Ahmed (Lab), Rosemary Heaney (Con), Beverley Maltby (Green), Fred Nicholls (Con), Terry Ripo (Lab), Gary Scott (Lib Dem), Ann Wiggins (Lib Dem).

Ardleigh & Little Bromley: Jim English (Lab), Helen Fontaine (Lib Dem), Neil Stock (Con).

Bluehouse: Harry Bouchard (Con), James Bouchard (Con), James Codling (Ukip), Barrie Coker (Lib Dem), Carolyn Mayzes (Ind), Danny Mayzes (Ind), Mary Newton (Ukip), Andrew Pemberton (Ind), Jon Salisbury (Lab).

Brightlingsea: Mick Barry (Ind), Mike Beckett (Lib Dem), John Carr (Con), Jayne Chapman (Ind), Graham Chasney (Con), Graham Ford (Lab), Izzy Morath (Con), Ben Smith (Ind), Graham Steady (Ind), Frederick Stringer (Lab).

Burrsville: Chris Amos (Con), Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem), Lesley Hartfield (Lab), Keith Pitkin (Lib Dem), Mick Skeels (Con), Chris Southall (Green).

Cann Hall: John Chittock (Con), Stuart Morgan (Lib Dem), Gina Placey (Tendring First), Ian Whitley (Con), Simon Wigley (Lab), Andy Wood (Lib Dem).

Coppins: Samantha Atkinson (Ind), James Burns (Ind), Peter Cawthron (Ukip), Jonathon Cowan (Lab), Rita Griffin (Lab), Stuart Mackintosh (Con), Jon Manning (Lib Dem), Beverley Moule (Con), Alex Porter (Ukip), Kriss Wood (Lib Dem).

Dovercourt All Saints: David Dixon (Lib Dem), Andrew Erskine (Con), Tanya Ferguson (Con), Maria Fowler (Lab), Jo Henderson (Lab).

Dovercourt Bay: Barry Brown (Con), Garry Calver (Lab).

Dovercourt Tollgate: Ricky Callender (Con), Pam Morrison (Lab).

Dovercourt Vines & Parkeston: Bill Davidson (Lab), Sean Fey (Con).

Eastcliff: Joy Broderick (Holland & Eastcliff Matters), Antony McKay (Lib Dem), David Rose (Con).

Frinton: Linda Allen (Tendring First), Terry Allen (Tendring First), Nadine Edwards (Lab), Ian Johnson (Ind), Sam Manning (Lib Dem), Nick Turner (Con), Pamela Walford (Con), Andy Wilson (Green).

Harwich and Kingsway: Ivan Henderson (Lab), Darrell Howard (Con).

Homelands: Paul Clutterbuck (Green), Anne Davis (Ind), Geoff Ely (Lab), Laurence Gray (Ind), Mick Page (Con), Fiona Robertson (Tendring First).

Kirby Cross: Edward Bell (Con), Paul Clifton (Tendring First), Christine Codling (Ukip), Dave Jones (Lab).

Kirby-le-Soken & Hamford: Fiona Knowles (Tendring First), Mark Platt (Con).

Lawford, Manningtree & Mistley: Simon Banks (Lib Dem), Terry Barrett (Lib Dem), Patricia Chandler (Lab), Alan Coley (Con), Duncan Gordan (Green), Carlo Guglielmi (Con), Val Guglielmi (Con), Graham Pettit (Lib Dem), Holly Turner (Lab) Margaret Woods (Lab).

Little Clacton: Jeff Bray (Con), Jordan Silver (Lib Dem).

Pier: Paul Barker (Lib Dem), William Hones (Ind), Paul Honeywood (Con), Steven Kelly (Green), Susan Morley-Souter (Lab).

St Bartholomew’s: Mark Cossens (Con), Sheila Hammond (Lab), KT King (Holland and Eastcliff Matters) Samuel Leonard (Con), Sally McAteer (Green), Colin Winfield (Holland and Eastcliff Matters).

St James: Maurice Alexander (Con), Sean Duffy (Lib Dem), Chris Griffiths (Con).

St John’s: Anne Alexander (Con), David Bolton (Lab), Rosemary Dodds (Green), Richard Everett (Con), John Hones (Ukip), Norman Jacobs (Lab), Colin Madge (Ukip), Kane Silver (Lib Dem), Gemma Stephenson (Ind), Mark Stephenson (Ind).

St Osyth: The poll for St Osyth has been delayed following the death of candidate Anita Bailey. lt will now take place on May 23.

St Paul’s: Sue Honeywood (Con), David Oxley (Tendring First), Mary Pitkin (Lib Dem), Clive Purrett (Green), Mike Vaughan-Chatfield (Ukip).

Stour Valley: Mark Cole (Ind), Zoe Fairley (Con), Eleanor Gordon (Green), Dave McLeod (Lab), Rosemary Smith (Lib Dem).

The Bentleys & Frating: Louise Armstrong (Lab), Alison Clarke (Green), Lynda McWilliams (Con), Robert Taylor (Lib Dem).

The Oakleys & Wix: Mike Bush (Ind), David Chant (Con), John McAllister (Lab).

Thorpe, Beaumont & Great Holland: Chris Keston (Tendring First), Daniel Land (Con).

Walton: Chris Bee (Ind), Nic El-Safty (Lab), Delyth Miles (Ind), Ann Poonian (Con), Jack Robertson (Tendring First).

Weeley & Tendring: Mike Brown (Con), Jill Galloway (Lib Dem), Peter Harris (Foundation Party).

West Clacton & Jaywick: Dan Casey (Ind), James Machin (Lab), Tasha Osben (Lab), Nicola Overton (Ukip), Roy Raby (Con), Kevin Watson (Con), Andy White (Ind).