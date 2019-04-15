A SWIMATHON held at Clacton Leisure Centre, Walton and Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles has raised money for two charities.

Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie will both benefit from the event, held in the pools at the three Tendring Council-run leisure centres, which is part of a national

fundraising initiative.

More than 50 people, some swimming as teams, took part in the swimathon across the three sites, each covering at least five kilometres – while some completed a ‘triple’ event of 15km.

The total amount raised by local swimmers is not known as the money is collated as part of the national event, but it is thought several thousand pounds were raised in Tendring.

Mike Carran, head of sport and leisure at Tendring Council, congratulated everyone who took part.

“I’d like to say a massive well done to everyone who kicked, paddled and swam to raise money for two well-deserving causes,” said Mr Carran.

“Once again our leisure centre customers have outdone themselves in aid of charity, and

I am sure the funds will be put to good use.”