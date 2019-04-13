POPULAR E4 show Don't Tell The Bride is coming back for a new series in 2019 and they are currently looking for Essex couples to take part.

For those who haven't seen the programme before, the groom has to plan the whole wedding on their own with no help or guidance from the bride.

He will have a £13,000 budget to plan the big day including buying the bride's dress, choosing a venue and organising the hen and stag do.

Producers of the show are currently looking for any couples who have recently got engaged or are thinking about tying the knot soon in the hope of 'making their dreams of a wedding a reality'.

A spokesman added: "It’s not every day you get your hands on £13,000 all to create a moment you’ll never forget."

Anyone who would like to apply just needs to fill out a short questionnaire on their website and attach a picture or video.

Click here to fill out the application.