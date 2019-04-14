VOLUNTEER gardeners welcomed young twitchers to Frinton’s picturesque seafront gardens to take part in a spot of birdwatching.

Primary school pupils were welcomed to Crescent Gardens by the Frinton in Bloom team.

The children, from from Frinton Primary School, were on the lookout for blackbirds, sparrows and blue tits.

They were also keeping an eye out for the elusive sparrow hawk.

David Foster, chairman of Frinton in Bloom, said the youngsters were keen to take part in the initiative.

“There was a cross section of the children - two from every class so as to be fair,” said Mr Foster.

“They were enthusiastic.”

Mr Foster said the birdwatching session helped to get youngster involved with the park.

He added: “We like to do these outreach activities and projects to involve the youngsters.”