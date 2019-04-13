A NEW outdoor gym has been opened in Thorrington thanks to a donation from a supermarket’s 5p bag charge.

The gym was provided by a grant from Tesco Bags of Help and was topped up by donations from English Rural Housing Association, the parish council and resident Dave Edwards. The equipment cost £6,750.

A parish council spokesman said: “Dave has helped the village from behind the scenes both practically and financially over the years and we are very grateful for this.

“He was invited to officially open the gym and cut the ribbon.

“The gym has proved popular and was in use 30minutes after its installation.”