A TASTY flavour of West African music will put a smile on everyone’s face when a clever duo take to the stage.

Two Man Ting, comprising midlander Jon Lewis and Sierra Leone national Jah-Man Aggrey, bring a brand of bouncy ‘Sunshine Afro-roots’ to Harwich.

The group will kick off a programme of events hosted by the Harwich Festival at its new Arts and Heritage Centre.

Lewis and Aggrey have proved to be a hit on the UK festival circuit.

Their credits include performances at Glastonbury, Secret Garden Party, Beat-herder and Green Man Festival among others.

The pair use guitar, live loops and percussion to create a highly danceable full band sound.

Their reputation has earned them recent support slots with the likes of Tinariwen, The Oyster Band and Dub Colossus, while their recordings are often featured on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Radio 6 Music.

The audience can expect a smooth mixture of palm-wine, acoustic dub and highlife grooves, with thought-provoking lyrics on subjects ranging from childhood memories to political protest.

Michael Offord, Harwich Festival general manager, said: “Two Man Ting are returning to Harwich, having performed as part of the annual festival in 2016.

“They are more than a fitting act to kick start our programme of events at the new Arts and Heritage Centre.”

The due will perform at the centre, which adjoins Mayflower Primary School, in Main Road, Dovercourt, at 8pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from the festival website at harwichfestival.co.uk.