A STUDENT film-maker from Clacton is urging residents to back his documentary film exploring post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sam Hemingway, who studied at Tendring Technology College in Frinton, is now a third year film student at the University of Gloucestershire.

He is producing a short film called Forgotten Valour, which is set to be released at the end of the year.

The film is based on the experiences of Rene Cope, a former naval firefighter and engineer who fought in the Falklands conflict.

It also explores how he coped after discovering he had developed a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sam said the crew are working with the Forgotten Veterans UK and it is hoped that a donation can also be made to the charity.

He added: “I wanted to work on this documentary because of how important the subject matter is.

“A change is being made in how we talk about mental health as a whole and I want this film to be a part of the conversation in hope that it can be used as a starting point, which can hopefully lead to a more accurate portrayal of PTSD.

“The crew have high hopes that their film will get a good run at film festivals after its completion.”

Anyone who would like to donate towards the project, can do so online at kck.st/2U6IdeO.