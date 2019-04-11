POLICE have renewed an appeal to find a missing man from Clacton.

Javan Tutton, 50, was last seen at around 7pm on September 14.

Essex Police said through its investigations its found he has links to the Bristol and Winchester areas and could be there.

Javan is is described as about 6ft tall and of stocky build.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white t-shirt with a green longed-sleeve shirt over the top and blue jogging bottoms. He was also wearing black trainers and a grey baseball cap.

A spokesman for the force said: "We believe he may now be wearing a black wig and a khaki jacket.

"He also has a high pitched voice which he tries to alter.

"We remain concerned for his welfare and ask that, if you see him, you do not approach him and call us immediately."

If you have seen Javan, or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 and ask for Clacton Police Station.