Drivers are facing long delays after a lorry containing live stock has overturned on the M25.

The incident has blocked the Brook Street roundabout in Brentwood where the M25 meets the A12.

The incident has completely blocked the roundabout as emergency services arrive at the scene.

The lorry is believed to have overturned at around 2.50pm today where traffic leaves Brentwood and heads clockwise onto the M25.

Witnesses in the area have described how police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene attending to the vehicle involved.

Police are currently attending an incident on the Brook Street roundabout, Brentwood which is the major intersection of the M25 and A12 at junction 28.

A heavy goods vehicle has overturned. Expect long delays on all roads for some considerable time. pic.twitter.com/2FWUwvRjBe — Brentwood & Epping Forest Community Policing Team (@BrentEppingCPT) 10 April 2019

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Three ambulances and the Essex and Herts Air ambulance responded to reports that a lorry had overturned at Brook St Roundabout in Newmarket around 2.45pm this afternoon.

"We treated one man at the scene and took him by road to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

"The air ambulance returned to base but two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles remain at the scene. We cannot comment further at this stage.”